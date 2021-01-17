More details continue to come out regarding Zack Snyder's Justice League, popularly known as the Snyder Cut. Snyder confirmed on Vero that his much talked about project will not be split up into a miniseries and will instead remain a movie with a whopping four-hour runtime.

Snyder didn't classify his film as a miniseries during DC FanDome in August, but said it would be available in four parts lasting one hour each. It was unclear if HBO Max planned on releasing the Snyder Cut all at once, or if it would come out in a staggered format, similar to the way Disney+ drops episodes of The Mandolarian.

In December, Snyder revealed that his version of Justice League would likely carry an R-rating. "Here's one piece of information nobody knows: The movie is insane and so epic and is probably rated R — that's one thing I think will happen, that it will be an R-rated version, for sure," he said. "We haven't heard from the MPAA, but that's my gut."

That same month, Snyder announced plans for a March release with the hope that it would receive the same treatment as other Warner Bros. 2021 films by coming out simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

The Synder Cut is still without a definitive date, but at least fans who have waited a long time for this film to see the light of day can remain confident that nothing appears to be standing in its way now.