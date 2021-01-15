IMDb TV has shared the official trailer for Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, a LeBron James- and Maverick Carter-produced docuseries from UNINTERRUPTED about the most hyped high school basketball team in the world.

The six-part series follows the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers' 2019-20 season, as they work to secure a third consecutive state championship while dealing with the pros and cons that come with national attention. The team's roster includes several of the highest-ranked players in high school basketball, some of whom are children of sports stars. We're talking Bronny James, Zaire Wade, BJ Boston, Shy Odom, Amari Bailey, and Ziaire Williams.

"We are thrilled to partner with UNINTERRUPTED on Top Class, a story that speaks to executive producers LeBron James and Maverick Carter's unique and innovative ability to tell distinctive, culture-defining stories for all audiences," Lauren Anderson, Co-Head of Content and Programming for IMDb TV, explained. "Like millions of fans around the world, we were riveted by the Trailblazers' dynamic and exceptional journey last season. Telling a story beyond sports and highlighting how the team's intelligence and competitive streak seamlessly transfer to the classroom, the docuseries captures the devotion, resilience, and raw emotion experienced by the players, coaches, and families through every setback and victory – both on and off the court."

You can check out the trailer for Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers up top. All episodes for the series will premiere Feb. 26 exclusively on IMDb TV.