The Russo Brothers' drama Cherry, starring their Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame collaborator Tom Holland, is being set up as a strong awards contender for Apple TV+.

On Thursday, the increasingly competitive streamer (whose original series The Morning Show fared well at the Emmys) shared a nearly three-minute trailer for the film that sees Holland portraying a young Army medic who returns home with PTSD. Holland’s character finds himself in the throes of opioid addiction, ultimately holding up banks with his partner (played by Ciara Bravo) to keep the money coming in.

When sharing the trailer on Thursday, the Russo Brothers called Cherry their "most personal film" to date.

According to the brothers, Joe and Anthony, Holland managed to "absolutely shred himself" when getting deep on this character. Speaking with Gregory Lawrence for Collider last month, Joe also revealed that the story spans "a 15-year life cycle" and is divided into chapters that were constructed to be visually distinguishable from each other.

"But there's a gonzo element to it...there's magical realism in one chapter and then absurdism and then brutal realism and then horror and then dark humor, so it really covers a wide scope of experience both for the character and for the audience," he added.

Cherry, based on the book of the same name by Nico Walker, will be theatrically released on Feb. 26 before hitting the Apple TV+ platform on March 12.