Leaked audio from the set of Mission: Impossible 7 showed that Tom Cruise is serious about COVID-19 safety protocols, but now he's taking it a step further.

A source on the set of the latest Mission indicated Cruise is so strict about the protocols that he's purchased two state of the art robots to ensure the safety of cast and crew. "Tom is so serious about making sure the shoot isn't shut down that he's splashed out on these robotos as he can't be everywhere to ensure people are behaving themselves," the source told British tabloid the Sun. They compared the robots to "the Terminator only not as violent."

The report comes a month after audio of Cruise's outburst on the set of the film made headlines, with the star loudly cursing out crew members who allegedly violated safety protocols. "They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us. We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherfuckers," he said in the clip, which was recorded on set in Rome. As a result of the outburst, five crew members reportedly quit.

"Yes, the rant that came out last month may have been a bit over the top, but he was right, and those who saw the story sympathized with him," added the source. "He gets paid a lot for these films but he also knows that he is lucky to be working and staff on the film from top to bottom rely on this film going ahead."

Filming for the latest Mission: Impossible is scheduled to resume in the UK this week, with additional filming in Dubai later down the line.