Actress Tanya Roberts, best known for her roles in the James Bond film A View to a Kill and That '70s Show, has passed away.

According to TMZ, the former bond girl collapsed at home on Christmas Eve after taking her dogs out for a walk. The 65-year-old died on Sunday, Jan. 3, after being taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator. Sources told TMZ her death was not COVID-19 related, and Roberts was reportedly healthy leading up to her death.

At the height of her career in the '70s and '80s, Roberts worked as an actress starring in campy adventure films like 1979's Racquet, '82's The Beastmaster, '84's Sheena: Queen of the Jungle, and '86's Body Slam, many of which would develop cult followings that still exist today.

She eventually took the coveted role as Bond girl Stacey Sutton in A View to a Kill, starring alongside 007 actor Roger Moore. In the film Roberts portrays the American geologist who becomes a target of Bond villain Max Zorin, played by Christopher Walken.

Roberts also hit the small screen, most notably as Donna’s mother Midge Pinciotti in the comedy series That '70s Show. After playing Midge for three seasons, Roberts temporarily left the show to care for her ill husband, the late Barry Roberts. She later returned to play the character for the sixth and seventh seasons.

Tanya, who was born in the born in the Bronx as Victoria Leigh Blum, also had a successful modeling career. She landed a Playboy cover in 1982 and starred in a number of commercial TV ads.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, Tanya is survived by partner Lance O'Brien and her sister Barbara Chase. RIP.