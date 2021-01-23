It's no secret that The Simpsons creators have a knack for churning out prophetic episodes.

In the past several years, the long-running series has successfully predicted everything from Super Bowl games and corporation acquisitions to technology advancements and even Donald Trump's presidency. As we usher in a new governmental administration in 2021, it appears the show has done it again.

On the day of her historic inauguration, Vice President Kamala Harris chose to wear an all-purple ensemble by Christopher John Rogers and a pearl necklace by Wilfredo Rosado. Along with its praise as a modish, appropriate look for the occasion, many viewers noticed that the monochromatic 'fit was almost identical to the one Lisa Simpson wore in "Bart to the Future." The episode, which aired more than two decades ago, shows an adult Lisa as the newly elected U.S. president, who "inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump."

No, really.

According to Vogue, Harris' inauguration outfit was a symbolic choice. The purple was intended to represent unity between the blue Democrats and red Republicans, while the necklace selection was a nod to her sorority Alpha Kappa Alpha. But despite this explanation, many Twitter users were left with an eerie feeling about the coincidence, questioning if Harris might have been trolling (despite such unlikelihood).

You can read some of the reactions below.