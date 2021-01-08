Malcolm & Marie, Sam Levinson's new drama shot entirely during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is out in February.

The hotly anticipated movie from the Euphoria creator stars John David Washington and Zendaya, whose creative power with Levinson is well-proven by way of the aforementioned HBO instaclassic, which recently dropped its first of two mid-pandemic special episodes.

On Friday, Netflix came through with the first trailer for the new movie, as well as the unveiling of the official key art.

Catch Malcolm & Marie on the streamer starting Feb. 5. Below, peep some official stills from the production:

The story centers on Malcolm (Washington), a filmmaker, and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya). The couple's relationship is put to the test following a pivotal moment in Malcolm's career. Here's the synopsis, straight from Netflix:

Writer/Director Sam Levinson teams up with Zendaya and John David Washington for an achingly romantic drama in which a filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

The black-and-white film, written and directed by Levinson, boasts cinematography from Marcell Rév. Back in September, it was reported that Netflix had put up an estimated $30 million for the global rights to the surefire Levinson-helmed critical hit.

Executive producer Kid Cudi expressed his excitement for the impending release on Twitter Friday, telling fans he felt "so honored" to be a part of Levinson's latest:

The first of two special "bridge" episodes of Levinson's Euphoria debuted in December. Below, take a behind-the-scenes look at "Part 1: Rue" featuring Zendaya and Colman Domingo.