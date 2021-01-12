Last year was abject trash. This year, too, will (largely) consist of more of the same. But at least Netflix is stepping up with a stacked slate of new movies to help get us through the bullshit that surely lies ahead.

Early Tuesday the streamer came through with a nearly three-minute trailer teasing its 2021 slate, consisting of over 70 films, with at least one premiering each week.

Among the titles given teaser space in the clip are The Harder They Fall with Idris Elba and Zazie Beetz, Thunder Force with Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, the Halle Berry-directed Bruised, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tick Tick…Boom, The Woman in the Window with Amy Adams, Escape from Spiderhead with Chris Hemsworth, Sweet Girl with Jason Momoa, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, Outside the Wire with Anthony Mackie, Bad Trip with Eric Andre and Lil Rel Howery, Malcolm & Marie with Zendaya and John David Washington, Amy Poehler's Moxie, and Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds.

In the final moments of the trailer, we're also given a quick look at what's sure to be a highlight of the year, Adam McKay's Don't Look Up. The political satire stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as two astronomers tasked with alerting the planet to an impending asteroid. Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, and Kid Cudi are also featured in the presumed instaclassic.

Speaking on the 70-film lineup with Deadline, Scott Stuber—Netflix's Head of Original Films and former Universal co-president of production—said he was "excited" by the company's creative gains after three years in his position.

"What I liked back in my Universal days is, you could make different things," he said Tuesday. "You could make A Beautiful Mind, The Fast and the Furious, American Pie, and that is what I get to do here and the challenge now is to make them great, and reach the highest quality and that is what you get when you have some of the most talented people in the world."

All told, Netflix is promising a heavy helping of originals and some enviable acquisition titles. For a full rundown, peep this.