LeBron James' venture into Hollywood won't end with his take on Space Jam.

Variety reported on Tuesday that HBO plans to turn the next season of the popular podcast, Serial, into a limited series and LeBron James is signed on as its executive producer. LeBron's hand in the limited series is fitting since the show will take a deeper look into the criminal justice system in Cleveland, Ohio.

The new series will follow a young cop and the man he's accused of beating. Serial will explore how a courthouse in the Midwest handles these accusations and how the incident impacts everyone from the cop and lawyer to the victim of the crime and city residents.

Shola Amoo will write, direct, and executive produce the series. James will executive produce the series under his SpringHill Company alongside close friend and business partner, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, and Eric Oberland. Serial Productions' Sarah Koenig, Emmanuel Dzotsi, and Alissa Shipp will also executive produce the series with Kary Antholis for Crime Story Media, LLC.

This isn't the first time HBO has worked adjacently to the Serial podcast. In March 2019, HBO aired the docuseries The Case Against Adnan Syed. Syed was the subject of the podcast's first season in 2014. LeBron James also has a working relationship with the network. Together, he and Carter created which premiered on HBO in 2018 along with being home to other LeBron James project. Additionally, his upcoming film, Space Jam: A New Legacy, will premiere on HBO Max in July.