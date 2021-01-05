Emma Stone is reportedly pregnant.

On Monday, The Daily Mail published photos of Stone while on a walk in Los Angeles in late December. Even though she hasn't confirmed anything about expecting her first child with husband Dave McCary, the Oscar winner can be seen clearly sporting a baby bump. "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life," a source told E! News.

People confirmed in September that the private couple secretly tied the knot after initially postponing their wedding because of the pandemic. The news came less than a year after McCary posted a photo of himself with Stone wearing an engagement ring.

Stone opened up in an interview with Jennifer Lawrence for the September 2018 issue of Elle about how she had a change of heart towards getting married and having kids as she has got older. "My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she said. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."

The two reportedly met when Stone hosted Saturday Night Live in late 2016.