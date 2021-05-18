The winners for the 25th Annual Webby Awards were announced on Tuesday.

The 2021 ceremony, hosted by Jameela Jamil, was dedicated to those who found innovative ways to use the internet to help people stay connected amid a grueling pandemic year. In that spirit, it’s no surprise the Webby Person of the Year distinction went to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Other Special Achievement winners of note include Ava DuVernay (Film and Video Person of the Year), Stop AAPI Hate (Social Movement of the Year), Riz Ahmed (Best Actor), and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (general Special Achievement honoree).

This year, the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS) also launched two new Special Achievement Awards. Pharrell Williams bagged the inaugural Webby Anthem Award for his groundbreaking work in pushing for racial equity in education and entrepreneurship. Yara Shahidi, meanwhile, received the inaugural Webby Advocate of the Year award.

“This past year, the Internet kept us together when the only option was being apart,” Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards, said in a press release. “Our connection has been everything, and our 2021 Winners are a testament to this. They have entertained us, helped us uplift one another, explained complex issues affecting our world and inspired global movements.”

Other highlights from this year’s class of winners include Comedy Central (Media Company of the Year), HBO Max (Award for Entertainment, General Mobile & OTT Apps), NASA (Best Overall Social Presence – Brand, Features), The Daily Show (Best Overall Social, Features), Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (Comedy, Branded Entertainment), and many more. Megan Thee Stallion and the New York Times were also honored with the Webby Award for Best Editing, Performance & Craft (Video) for their “Protecting Women of Color” film.

Complex Networks received multiple nominations and honors at this year’s Webbys, including nods for ComplexLand and last year’s Pull Up & Vote campaign.

For this year’s ceremony, as well as a full list of winners, head to the Webbys site.