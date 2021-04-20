The nominees for the 25th Annual Webby Awards have been announced, with Complex Networks bagging two nominations.

The organizations who received the highest number of nominations for 2021 include Google (22), HBO (20), Comedy Central (19), Condé Nast (16), National Geographic (15), Spotify (14), CNN (11), ViacomCBS (11), Vox Media (10) The Washington Post (9), Disney (9), Netflix (9), Annapurna Interactive (8), FRONTLINE (7), ABC News (7), BBC (6), Crooked Media (6), Tastemade (4), NPR (4), MTV (4), and Apple (4).

“Since its inception in 1997, the Webby Awards has celebrated inspiring internet talent and visionary innovation,” Claire Graves, executive director of the Webby Awards, said of this year’s nominee class. “The 25th Annual Webby Nominees represent far more than innovation. Despite so much adversity this year, the creators behind our Nominated work have found new and exciting ways to use their platforms and creativity to help the world stay connected.”

Other notable appearances among this year’s nominees include Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty, Cardi B, Ryan Reynolds, Martin Lawrence, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. Complex Networks is up for Best Festival or Concert (Virtual & Remote Features) with ComplexLand, and for News & Politics: Social Content Series & Campaigns (Social) for last year’s Pull Up & Vote campaign.

Winners will be announced during a virtual ceremony on May 18 hosted by Jameela Jamil. For more information, including how to vote for this year’s Webby People’s Voice Award, click here.