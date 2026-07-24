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2025 Webby Nominees Announced, Complex Gets 2 Nods
This year’s Webby Awards nominees span a wide range of influential brands such as Apple, Netflix, NASA, Nike, and Amazon.
Social Status Earns Webby Nomination for 'Playground/Recess' Short Film
The streetwear/sneaker boutique is celebrating the nod with a screening of the coming-of-age film directed by brothers Julien and Justen Turner.
26th Annual Webby Awards Nominees Unveiled
The nominees for the 26th annual Webby Awards have been announced, with numerous Complex offerings among them. The ceremony goes down next month.
Sony's 'Spider-Man' Spinoff 'Madame Web' Looking to Cast ‘Fifty Shades’ Star Dakota Johnson as Its Hero
'Fifty Shades of Grey' and 'The Lost Daughter' actress Dakota Johnson is in talks to star in Sony’s 'Spider-Man' spinoff movie 'Madame Web.'
Winners for 25th Annual Webby Awards Announced
Among the highlights from the 2021 winners class is the inaugural Webby Anthem Award, which went to Pharrell Williams for his racial equity work.
Here Are the Nominees for the 25th Annual Webby Awards
Winners for the 25th Annual Webby Awards will be announced during a ceremony on May 18 hosted by Jameela Jamil of 'The Good Place' and 'Legendary.'
Complex Networks Receives 5 Nominations for This Year's Webby Awards
Voting for the 2020 Webby Awards will be open until Thursday, May 7 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here Are the 2020 Webbys From Home Nominees
Winners will be announced May 19.
Complex Networks Scores 3 Webby Awards
The winners of the 2019 Webby Awards have been announced, and Complex took home three awards.
The 2019 Webby Awards: Vote for 'Sneaker Shopping'
Voting ends Thursday, April 18 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Kim Kardashian Wins the Webbys' First 'Break the Internet' Award (UPDATE)
The Webbys gave Kim Kardashian its first 'Break the Internet’ award, crediting her with creating "a new kind of celebrity."
Complex News is Nominated for a Webby Award
Complex News has just been nominated for a Webby Award -- the highest honor in the realm of the interwebs.