By now, Tyler, The Creator's voiceover talents are known. Still, fans were surprised to find out the artist was tapped to voice people in one of the most popular video games.

Last week fans discovered that Tyler, The Creator was the voice of a random character in Grand Theft Auto V. This was an incredible Easter Egg to find since the game has been out for almost seven years and most players were unaware Tyler was in it.

This moved fans to embark on a quest to find the character voiced by Tyler.

After fans bombarded him hoping he'd confirm or deny that he was part of the game, Tyler revealed that he's actually the voice of a lot of random people in GTA V. He even retweeted a video of a character saying some of the phrases he gave the game.