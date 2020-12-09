After being postponed due to COVID-19, the popular British television drama Top Boy has finally started filming in Hackney for Season 2 on Netflix.

Following an announcement of the show's return in February, today, Netflix UK posted a short video of Ashley Walters ('Dushane') and Kano ('Sully') today on-set via their Twitter account, which Walters then posted to his IG.

"You know what time it is! We're obviously shooting Top Boy," Walters announced in a trailer park, while donning a face mask. "You asked for it, we gave it to you."

Kano then flips the camera and adds: "There you go: Season 2! Netflix. Let's go."

Top Boy was originally scheduled to be shooting in the spring, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 production shutdown, alongside a host of other shows that were in the pipeline.

After gaining cult status from its original two series starting in 2011, Ronan Bennett's television drama was brought back to life with the help of executive producer Drake last year, with Cowboy Films now producing the hit series.

Keep it locked for more information on the release dates for the next season of Top Boy.