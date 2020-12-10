Tiffany Haddish claims she turned down a "disrespectful" offer from the Recording Academy.

The 41-year-old comedian/actress told Variety she was asked to host the 2021 Grammys Premiere Ceremony —an annual event that takes place ahead of the televised awards ceremony. Haddish said she appreciated the gig offer, but was immediately turned off when the Academy informed her she would have to host the event without compensation. Haddish was also reportedly informed she would have to cover the costs of hair, makeup, and wardrobe.

"All of that would have to come out of my pocket," she told Variety. "I don’t know if this might mean I might not get nominated ever again, but I think it’s disrespectful ... I was like, 'The exposure is amazing but I think I have enough. I appreciate you guys asking.'"

Haddish is nominated for a 2021 Grammy in the Best Comedy Album category for Netflix's Black Mitzvah. She received her first Grammy nomination last year for The Last Black Unicorn, which received the Spoken Word Album nod.

"As much as I appreciate the honor of being nominated, that’s not OK ..." she added.

A spokesperson for the Recording Academy told Variety that the three-hour pre-telecast is not a CBS program, and is organized by the Academy, which is a non-profit organization. The representative went on to say that Premiere Ceremony hosts, presenters, and performers have typically taken the job without pay—and this year is no exception. The spokesperson also reassured the outlet that Haddish's decision to decline the offer will not affect future nominations.

"This is something that needs to be addressed," Haddish said. "How many other people have they done that to? It’s like a guy asking you on a date but telling you that you have to pay for it."

The 2021 Grammys will take place Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.