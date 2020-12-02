This feature is one of a two-part series that pulls back the curtain on the daily grind of some of Complex’s most popular hosts. Inspired by Java Monster, we find out what fuels their hustle and helps them power through each day with a take-no-prisoners attitude.

Anyone who’s been following Complex for the past few years knows Speedy Morman. From Jobs Unlisted and Don’t Believe the Hype to Complex News and 360 With Speedy Morman, the intern-turned-online host has been one the most recognizable faces of the brand since 2015. And even if you’ve been living under a rock and don’t know the name, you definitely know the work. Case in point, that 2019 interview with Ray J that went viral after the R&B star had his sunglasses snapped like a twig moments after claiming they were unbreakable was a Speedy Morman interview.

Over the course of his career, Speedy has asked the tough questions and gotten your favorite actors, athletes, and musicians to spill the beans. More recently, he even added former President Barack Obama to his long list of interviewees. Genuine and affable, Speedy approaches each on-camera interaction more like a conversation than an interview. He also does a ton of research.