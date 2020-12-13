In the penultimate episode of the year, Saturday Night Live opened with a parody of The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer.

The cast opened with this week's news of the FDA approving the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use. Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx, played by Kate McKinnon and Heidi Gardner, attempted to explain the vaccine's rollout to America and how they plan to keep the vaccine cold. You can watch it above.

Last week, SNL returned after a month-long hiatus, parodying the Michigan hearings on Donald Trump’s unverified, dubious election fraud claims. In the open, Kate McKinnon reprised her role as Trump’s sweaty attorney Rudy Giuliani, who made headlines earlier this month when he farted in one hearing and tested positive COVID-19.

Cecily Strong stole the skit, playing Giuliani’s viral star witness Melissa Carone. "I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote," Strong’s Carone said. "I’m not lying. I signed an After David."

The testimonies became increasingly absurd as Heidi Gardner, Pete Davidson, and Kyle Mooney all joined in with bizarre claims of alien abductions and kidnapping schemes. Nicole Kidman's character from The Undoing also made an appearance.

Next week SNL legend Kristen Wiig will host the last episode of 2020, with musical guest Dua Lipa.