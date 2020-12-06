Donald Trump took to Twitter to reveal that his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus,” Trump wrote. “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!”

At 76 years old, Giuliani is in the high-risk group for coronavirus. Giuliani has been exposed to people who have the virus, including his son Andrew who is a special assistant to Trump and who tested positive on Nov. 20.

In recent weeks, Giuliani has been spearheading Trump's campaign to overturn the 2020 election results, with the campaign facing a number of losses since Super Tuesday and multiple blows coming from courts across the U.S. Most recently, on Nov, 27, a Pennsylvania federal appeals court dismissed Trump’s attempts to deem millions of Pennsylvania mail-in votes as fraudulent.