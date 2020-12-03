The Trump campaign tapped IT worker Melissa Carone as a star witness in Michigan over unfounded ballot fraud claims, and now they've realized they made a mistake.

Carone was first approached by the campaign weeks ago, and leading up to her testimony on Wednesday had given interviews in which she claimed Detroit ballots had been smuggled inside food vans. A Wayne County judge said Carone's allegations "simply are not credible," but she was still utilized as a witness in front of a Michigan House panel on Wednesday. At one point during her testimony regarding her claims, she was shushed by Trump's right-hand ghoul Rudy Giuliani.

The Washington Post reports that Carone doubled down on her election fraud claims on Wednesday, telling Rep. Steven Johnson she's confident in what she saw. "I signed something saying if I'm wrong, I can go to prison," she said. "Did you?"

Her bizarre testimony, which quickly morphed into a deranged rant, has since gone viral, once again highlighting the true foolishness of the Trump campaign and his cult's refusal to accept the outcome of the election.

Carone alleged that she saw poll workers in Detroit run the same ballots through the voting machines "thousands of times," slurring her words and raising questions regarding her sobriety during her testimony.

"I have an affidavit!" she continued. “I am a mother, I have two children, I have two degrees. I don’t know any woman in the world that would write an affidavit under oath just to write it. You can go to prison for this!" The affidavit in question was denied by the judge in a Michigan lawsuit last month that attempted to stop the election certification of Wayne County.

Johnson suggested Carone's claims that ballots were counted "thousands of times" would be reflected in the poll book, to which she replied, "What'd you guys do, take it and do something crazy to it?" Johnson said the numbers are not off by 30,000 votes, like Carone suggested, which prompted her to increase the number.

"I'd say that poll book is off by over 100,000," Carone said, additionally claiming there's "zero registered voters" in the county's poll book. Johnson continued to challenge her claims, and at one point Rudy Giuliani was so visibly frustrated that he shushed her.

Tottally under control and very normal behavior from the MAGA crowd, as per usual. In response to the moment going viral on Twitter, and the return of Saturday Night Live this weekend, Kate McKinnon's name trended on Twitter as people suggested that she could play Corone in a sketch. It's not a bad idea, but really this is the perfect role for Cecily Strong, if anyone.

Check out reactions to the bizarre, beyond-parody moment below.