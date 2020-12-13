The iconic Dionne Warwick made a splash when she joined Twitter. Like other 80-year-olds, Warwick has difficulties navigating the internet. These social media troubles have resulted in unintentional trolls that inspired a new Saturday Night Live sketch.

For this sketch, Warwick's (played by Ego Nwodim) tweets inspired a talk show during which she tried to grasp an understanding of current popular culture. First, she struggles with pinpointing where she's seen Harry Styles (Timothée Chalamet) before. Warwick then confuses Billie Eilish (Melissa Villaseñor) with Kesha before forcing Timothée Chalamet (Chloe Fineman) to help her with her phone. In the process of meeting these guests, Warwick lets her disdain for Wendy Williams be known, even asking Eilish to put a hex on the talk show host.

Warwick makes a point to include a melody of her hits while also putting a spin on regular talk show segments like cooking and gift-giving.

"There's nothing there," a fan said to Warwick after she told them to look under their chairs for a surprise. "That's right," the singer replied. "I don't owe you anything."

Like real life, Warwick's niece, Brittani, serves as her producer. She tries to keep the show on track by explaining who the guests are, but her superstar aunt isn't interested.

Watch SNL's full Dionne Warwick sketch above.