Following Tom Cruise's widely reported lamenting of broken COVID-19 safety protocols on the set of the seventh Mission: Impossible entry, five people have reportedly quit the production.

That's according to the latest from the Sun, who we usually wouldn't cite like this but—given that they're the same people who released the alleged audio of Cruise's comments—exceptions have been made.

Per a source mentioned in the latest report, "more anger" has been present on the set following news of Cruise's initial scolding of crew members who weren’t meeting what Cruise considers "the gold standard" of moviemaking in the pandemic era.

"But Tom just can’t take any more after all the lengths they have gone to just to keep filming at all," the source said. "He's upset others aren't taking it as seriously as him. In the end, he's the one who carries the can." According to the report, five crew members quit after another alleged display of anger.

While the seriousness with which Cruise is treating pandemic safety measures was praised by many earlier this week, some have commented on the way the star and co-producer of the Mission: Impossible franchise spoke to staff.

George Clooney, for example, said "it's just not my style" when recently discussing the Cruise comments with Howard Stern.

"The people who were on that shoot will tell us more about it," Clooney said, per Deadline. "I understand why he did it, he's not wrong at all, I just don't know if I would have done it quite that personally. But I don't know the circumstances, maybe he had it 10 or 15 times before."

As things stand now, Mission: Impossible 7 is due in theaters in November of next year.