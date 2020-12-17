Mike Colter, who portrayed Marvel's Luke Cage in the Netflix series of the same name, addressed the possibility of returning to the character in a new interview.

The star of the upcoming Fatale, according to ComingSoon.net, hasn't had any talks with Marvel about again taking on the character. He is, however, open to such conversations while also being thankful for the Netflix series' legacy.

"I got to say, I rarely think about it in the sense of what could be or will be," Colter told the site. "I know fans are eager to see something with the character. I know I established him and it was an honor to do that, but I don't know what the future holds. I'm just in my mode of doing [Robert and Michelle King's CBS drama series Evil] right now and a few films on hiatus. If something happens, I'd love to have a conversation with them, but for now I'm not holding my breath, I'm happy either way. It was a good run."

Colter's comments come in the wake of reports claiming that Charlie Cox would reprise his role as Daredevil in the upcoming Spider-Man 3. Like Luke Cage, Marvel's Daredevil series was canceled back in 2018.

In April, we learned more about Quentin Tarantino's past hopes for helming a Luke Cage movie. According to the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director, the plan would have been to drop this (ultimately scrapped) movie after Reservoir Dogs.

"Growing up I was a big comic-book collector, and my two favorite [comic books] were Luke Cage: Hero for Hire, later Luke Cage: Power Man, and Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu," Tarantino said during an appearance on Amy Schumer's podcast.