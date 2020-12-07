Matthew McConaughey, who recently told Stephen Colbert he currently has "no plans" to attempt a gubernatorial run in Texas, is a fan of the "aggressively centric" approach to American politics and social issues.

The Greenlights author appeared on an episode of Russell Brand's podcast earlier this month, resulting in a discussion about what Brand described as the "judgment" shown against what working class people. Asked to share his take on "meshing together these apparently disparate groups," McConaughey laid out some thoughts that have since received criticism.

"That's my hope," McConaughey said. "I do think so, because the work I've gotta do is defining the science behind why they're valuable, the science behind why they work, the science behind why that doesn't mean you have to not come over and it doesn't mean that you’re coming over to the proverbial other side. I say this, I say I'll meet you in the middle. I actually think that’s more of a dare right now than it's ever been."

From there, the True Detective star shared an anecdote about a friend of his who had expressed disapproval of this middle-of-the-road idea due to "yellow lines and dead armadillos" being present.

"I'm walking down the yellow line right now and the armadillos are running free having a great time," McConaughey said. "I said, you know why the two sides, the two vehicles on either side of the political aisle, are so far apart? Their fucking tires aren't even on the pavement anymore. So trust me. It's free over here. There's plenty of room. And I almost feel like to move to say, no, let's get aggressively centric. I dare you. It's not a recession. It's an aggressive move. And if it's framed like that...I think that can relate to a lot of people on the right going 'Oh, you dare me?'"

McConaughey continued, ultimately sprinkling in mentions of the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections.

"There is a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant toward that other fifty percent," he said. "Many people were, I'm sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that it was actually real. And some of [them] were in absolute denial and even now we're gonna see if we can stabilize. … [It] looks like Biden's our guy. Well, now you've got the right that's in denial because that's 'fake news' and I understand they've been fed fake news. No one knows who the hell to believe, right? So they're putting down their last bastion of defense."

McConaughey further outlined his stance by explaining where "the left misses it" for him.

"That's part of why so much of the nation, that 50 percent, looks at us in Hollywood as like going, 'Oh yeah, another celebrity over there, the west coasters and the elite in the northeast,'" he said.

The full McConaughey x Brand moment is available up top. Below, catch a glimpse of the criticism the actor is facing for these comments, including many pointing out that any position built on an "aggressively centric" approach is only possible for those whose lives are protected by privilege: