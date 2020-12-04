Kylie Jenner is taking legal action against a man for allegedly seeking to break into her home.

According to a report from TMZ, Jenner's legal team filed documents on Friday seeking a restraining order against a man named Justin Bergquist. Bergquist was reportedly arrested for breaking into another home in her gated community located in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles. During that break-in, he didn’t steal anything.

Law enforcement told TMZ that Bergquist later returned to the gated community to try and get back inside the neighborhood. Security reportedly stopped him during his second attempt to enter and then called the cops. He told officers he was in the neighborhood to see Kylie Jenner. It’s possible Bergquist broke into the wrong house the first time by mistake.

Bergquist was later charged for the burglary and trespassing. He’s required to go to court next month after pleading not guilty. In the meantime, Jenner’s legal team is trying to make sure she's protected from the alleged burglar by filing a restraining order. In the meantime, the judge's approval on the request is pending, but this definitely isn’t the first time a member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan has been threatened or robbed.