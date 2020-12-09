The wave of reboots has officially passed millennials by, as it was just announced that an iCarly revival is in the works.

According to Variety, the Nickelodeon series' stars will return for this latest reboot. It remains to be seen if Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will be the focus of the series or elders helping a new generation of kids do the 2020s equivalent of their show-within-a-show web series.

The original series ran from 2007-2012, falling just shy of 100 episodes across its six seasons. The new show will be part of a slate of just-announced series at Paramount Plus, the rebranded take on CBS All Access. It will join other reboots at the streamer like the music docuseries Behind The Music.

Reaction to the news was mixed on social media.