Bob Odenkirk, action star, is a thing that is actually happening. His new movie, Nobody, comes from the minds behind the John Wick franchise, whose fingerprints are all over the ultra-violent first trailer.

In it, Odenkirk—who rose to prominence playing oddballs like Saul Goodman in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad—stars as Hutch Mansell, a disgruntled family man and former "auditor" pushed to the brink when some very bad men break into his home. Luckily for him, he was also a former assassin and has a skillset that rivals that of Keanu Reeves' neo-noir killing machine.

The film was directed lya Naishulle (Hardcore Henry), with a script from Derek Kolstad, who—you guessed it—helped create the John Wick franchise. Deadpool 2's Kelly McCormick and David Leitch are co-producing, so expect a more than ample amount of F-bombs to go with the bone-crunching action.

Nobody also stars Connie Nielsen as Odenkirk's wife, as well as Christopher Lloyd and RZA. Sign us up.

Originally set to be released in 2020, Universal Pictures pushed it to Feb. 19 of next year for obvious reasons.

Watch the first trailer for Nobody up top.