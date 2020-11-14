It appears Tristan Thompson is trying to get back in Kris Jenner’s good graces.

Page Six reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers player apologized to his mother-in-law on Thursday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, expressing remorse for the cheating scandals that hurt his relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

“When I hurt her with all the actions I did, it really affected me a lot because of how much I let you down, and our relationship,” he said. “You viewed me as a son so, that’s what was the part that was really sad.”

Jenner told the 29-year-old, “Well, because you hurt her, you hurt me, you hurt all of us. The bottom line is we just want her to be happy and we want you to be happy and we want you to be happy as a family and we want True to be happy.”

During Jenner’s confessional, she said her opinion on Thompson has now changed for the better after seeing the hard work he’s put in to improve his relationship with Khloé and their 2-year-old daughter True.

Khloé said she is still doubtful of Thompson’s motives after he had an affair with an Instagram model and, later, kissed Jordyn Woods.

“One of my fears is you’re acting like this until you get what you want, and then if you do, you’re gonna turn into like the old Tristan again,” she said. “Do I love you? A million percent. Am I in love with you currently? No, but would it be great if I could have this fairytale ending? Yes.”

She continued, “But just because you have a family with someone also doesn’t mean you have to stay with someone if it’s not the best fit.”

The episode ended with their relationship remaining open-ended, though it seems that they have gotten back together. Last month, Thompson attended Kim Kardashian’s controversial birthday party with Khloé.