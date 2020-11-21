Variety has learned that eight actors will be joining the cast of Stranger Things for Season 4. The list is headlined by Robert Englund, who is most famous for playing Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street. Tom Wlaschiha, who played Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones, is another noteworthy name attached to the upcoming season of the popular Netflix series.



Englund will play Victor Creel, a character described as a "disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s." Wlaschihq will be taking on the role of Dmitri, a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper.



Spoiler alert:



While the Season 3 finale left us wondering if Hopper was really dead, the Duffer Brothers were nice enough to not leave us in limbo for too long. On Valentine's Day, a teaser for Season 4 was released, showing Hopper very much alive, but also a prisoner in the Soviet Union. It appears that we get a quick glimpse of Wlaschihq as Dmitri at the 28-second mark as well.

Jamie Campbell Bower (Sweeney Todd) is a new addition who will be playing Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Given their similar locations, will Ballard cross paths with Victor Creel? Aside from Hopper and Dmitri, Nikola Djuricko (Genius: Einstein) seems to be the only other new character of note in Russia. Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler.

As for what's new stateside, Mason Dye (Teen Wolf) will be playing Jason Carver, someone who seemingly has it all but when trouble returns to Hawkins, his life is turned upside down. See what we did there? Meanwhile, the no-nonsense Lt. Colonel Sullivan, played by Sherman Augustus, believes he has the answers for this new threat in town.

Variety teases that Eddie Munson, played by Joseph Quinn (Overlord), will "find himself at the terrifying epicenter of this season’s mystery." A weird turn of events for an '80’s metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High’s official D&D club. Eduardo Franco (Booksmart) will be Argyle, a fun-loving stoner who works as a delivery person for Surfer Boy Pizza and becomes Jonathan's new best friend.