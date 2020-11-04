On Monday’s (Nov. 2) episode of #EverydayStruggle, DJ Akademiks and Wayno start off the show reacting to the most popular celebrity Halloween costumes, such Lil Nas X as Nicki Minaj, Ciara & Russell Wilson as Janet Jackson & Busta Rhymes, The Weeknd as The Nutty Professor and Tyga as Joe Exotic aka Tiger King. Next, the guys share their thoughts on Lil Wayne meeting with Donald Trump and Lil Pump endorsing the current President for reelection. They then answer a fan question asking if artists are supporting Trump for clout. Soon after, the crew debates about Chris Rock’s recent appearance on Desus & Mero, where he claims to be looking for the new “album artist” like a Kendrick Lamar or J. Cole. Later, Akademiks and Wayno comment on a recent tweet from Don Q in their ‘Big Facts or B.S’ segment via a fan. Q calls out A&Rs for only signing artists that are “lit in they city already” and act like they made them. Lastly, the guys react to Mike Tyson revealing that his daughter made him press Boosie following his homophobic comments.