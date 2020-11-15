Dua Lipa is going from the stage to the [virtual] field.

FIFA 21 is getting a new update that will make the superstar singer a playable character.

Lipa and EA SPORTS have had a close relationship. Her appearance as a character comes after a song from her Club Future Nostalgia remix album, the Blessed Madonna’s remix of "Love Is Religion," was featured on the FIFA 21 soundtrack.

Lipa is one of several celebrities to join the game's FIFA Volta version as a playable character. Along with Lipa, the game will feature, DJ Snake, Lewis Hamilton, David Beckham, Joel Embiid, and more.

Lipa released her latest album Future Nostalgia this year. She will also be featured on Miley Cyrus' highly anticipated upcoming album, Plastic Hearts.