While it seems that Joe Biden is poised to win the presidency and clinch the 270 Electoral College votes he needs from either Pennsylvania, Nevada, or Georgia, not everyone is elated—including Chris Rock.

The comedian took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the election. “Oddly I don’t feel like celebrating. I feel like Tom Hanks towards the end of Cast Away,” Rock wrote, referring to the film from 2000. “I’m really happy the ship came but I dont want to party. I just want to take a shower cut my hair eat a shrimp find Helen Hunt deliver my last package and figure out the rest of my life.”

What Rock seems to be articulating is that while there are many liberals who are pro-Biden, there are many that are more so anti-Trump, who purely voted for Biden to guarantee that the orange fascist leaves the White House. While it’s good that Biden will probably win, there is still a lot of work to do.

It seems like Rock and Trump have crossed paths before, when Rock, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and Prince were together at a club. “Trump walks in and all these girls just start running to that side of the room because a f*cking 6-foot-whatever blond billionaire with his name on all the buildings walks in—like if that room was a seesaw, we’d be in the air,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in September.

Rock recently appeared in Season 4 of Fargo, which released in late September.