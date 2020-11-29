Everyone has been clamoring for the new PlayStation 5, with one man in California even waiting 36 hours to get his hands on one.

Tyler Lopez arrived at the Dublin, California GameStop at 8 p.m. on Wednesday so that he’d be the first in line when the store opened on Black Friday, ABC7 reports. He told the news outlet that it was “definitely relieving” after he finally acquired the console.

“The console itself was already good enough, but now I get to be on the news. Even better!” he said, with the PS5 in his hands.

Dublin police even handed out donuts and hot chocolate to the committed shoppers. “That was above and beyond,” Tyler’s dad, Rodney said. “We were pretty cold and pretty tired at that point but it was really nice of them to do it.”

Located about 30 minutes from San Jose, the GameStop was only selling two PS5s and four Xboxes, which it sold out of quickly.

The brand new PS5 has been causing a frenzy both on- and offline, with a Sony executive saying earlier this week that the console is entirely sold out.

“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said was quoted as saying. “I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth, I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”