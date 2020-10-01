Shia LaBeouf, according to a new report originating from exactly who you might expect, has been charged with petty theft and battery in connection with an incident that is said to have occurred back in June.

TMZ reported late Wednesday night that LaBeouf was charged by the Los Angeles City Attorney "earlier this month" with the misdemeanor charges after the Honey Boy writer and star got into a "verbal altercation" with another man in the Los Angeles area in June.

Per the report, the altercation in question ultimately "turned physical" and saw LaBeouf leaving the scene with the man's cap. No major injuries, however, were reported. Still, the unidentified other party filed a police report, which prompted an investigation and—eventually—the misdemeanor charges in question.

At the time of this writing, LaBeouf and his reps have not publicly commented on the TMZ-reported charges.

Earlier this month, LaBeouf predictably stole the show during a live reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High in support of COVID-19 relief. LaBeouf was aboard the live read as stoner icon Jeff Spicoli and was joined by a stacked cast that also included Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, Morgan Freeman, Ray Liotta, John Legend, and more.

And in an Esquire interview that made headlines earlier this week, LaBeouf was shouted out by Kid Cudi for both his friendship and his acting prowess.

"My favorite actor is Shia LaBeouf, right?" Cudi told writer Brendan Klinkenberg. "And he's my best friend. I be wanting him to see all the shit that I do, because if Shia loves it, I know it's good. Because he keeps it funky with me. He's a real one, and there's not a lot of real ones in this business."

Among LaBeouf and Cudi's collaborations is the 2011 short film Maniac, co-starring Cage: