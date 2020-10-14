Ludacris has joined the Netflix family.

On Tuesday, the streaming giant announced it has ordered 40 11-minute episodes of Karma's World, a CG animated series inspired by Ludacris' oldest daughter, Karma Bridges. The show comes nearly a decade after the multi-hypehnate launched an interactive educational website of the same name.

Deadline reports the series will follow a 10-year-old Black girl named Karma Grant, who has big dreams of becoming a musical artist. The show will feature original music and tackle a wide range of issues, including everything from self-esteem and discrimination to leadership and emotional expression.

"I’ve had a lot of accomplishments in my life, but everything that I’ve experienced seems to have led up to this point to where I can leave a legacy for all my daughters," Ludacris said in a statement. "Karma’s World is one of those legacies. I hope this series will show kids that there are many ways to overcome difficult situations. This show is going to move hip hop culture forward, and show young girls that they have the power to change the world. This project has been a long time in the making and I can’t wait to bring Karma’s World to the entire world."

The animated series will be produced by the Oscar-nominated studio Brown Bag Films and Ludacris' Karma's World Entertainment. Vince Commisso, Cathal Gaffney, Darragh O'Connell, Angela C. Santomero, Wendy Harris, and Jennie Stacey will executive produce the show alongside Ludacris.