Blac Chyna's legal battle against the Kardashian clan is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the family's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Blac Chyna in 2017. A portion of the complaint is connected to the cancelation of Rob & Chyna, a short-lived reality series that documented her former relationship with Rob Kardashian. The plaintiff claims the Kardashians orchestrated the spin-off's demise, using their "power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season."

Defendant's attorneys claim the family had no say in which series received a green light. Page Six also points out that Rob's lawyer, Marty Singer, had said the network pulled the plug on the show because the couple had ended their relationship. The claim seems to in line with sources at E!, who said the series was canceled because Chyna was too difficult to work with, and at times, refused to be in the same room as Rob, thus making filming impossible.

The judge said Tuesday's ruling was based on "the substantial evidence filed by Chyna, including unaired Season 2 'Rob & Chyna' footage and internal business documents from NBCUniversal and Bunim Murray Productions."

The suit names Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner as defendants, but does not list E! or NBCUniversal.

"Blac Chyna will seek millions in compensatory and punitive damages from Kris, Kim, Khloé, and Kylie for defamation, intentional interference with contract, and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage," Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani, said in a statement to Us Weekly. "Chyna is 'beyond thrilled' that she will have her day in court."

The trial is expected to begin Nov. 29, 2021.