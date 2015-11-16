In Jas’ memory, her friends and family want to push the issue of checking on your strong friend, and on yourself, for signs of mental health issues. Jas' mother remembers: “She came to Atlanta [in] December, 2019. She surprised me just when I was getting off work. We had a long conversation. We sat in the living room and we talked for two days straight. Thinking about some of our conversation and I just came to the conclusion that Jasmine was there checking in on everybody else… She was the strong friend. She was a giver. She gave herself."

Kim: The last time I saw her was 2017, but that had to do less with Jas and more about me. I got divorced in 2017, we talked about it, and when she came to New York, we met. I still have the text thread. I was running around, I was taking long. And she was basically bossing me down like, “Kim, I’m going to leave if you don’t hurry up because I’m hungry." We met at Sarah Beth’s on Amsterdam, and I kept changing the location because this is who I am, I’m indecisive about everything. Until she was like, “No, we’re meeting here. And hurry up, because I’m hungry.” That was the last time I saw her. So we had a long lunch, it was mostly about me and what I was going through, and she gave me advice. And she was leaving for France after that. She was going on this trip to France because she loved Paris. And she was going by herself. I thought that was great. It’s something that a writer would do, right? She went to France, we talked a while, then in 2018, 2019, I really focused on my career. So I didn’t talk to her.

She was an open book like here’s what I have. That’s the part I’m proud of because that’s me. You ask me a question and they’d be like, "gosh she knows everything." No, I'm giving you what I know. There’s no motive behind it. There’s no for tit tat. This is what I know and here I’m giving it to you. It’s free. She checked in on them, "let’s get together here, let’s talk." Just watching some of her interviews. People were her energy. She loved a group. She loved a good conversation. Not to sound boastful or anything. But that’s what I loved about her. And she knew that’s who I was. I don’t care if she was a zoo keeper. As long as she was happy in what she was doing and she was doing her. I’m there for her and I’m happy for it. I’m not saying nobody tried. Even I tried. But that’s how important it is to check in on each other and check on the strong friend. One day I just jumped in my Jeep and I drove south to check in on family. We have to check in on each other because we all have that mental illness in us that we aren’t talking about. We have not tapped into that. I had a little cousin that came into town last Friday that really surprised me. She read some of what Jas wrote and was like, “that’s so much me. I wonder, how am I gonna be a therapist when I’m having my own mental breakdowns?” You don't know what people are going through.

I want everybody to be an advocate for mental health. One person can’t do it. A few people can’t do it. You have to be an advocate for the person standing next to you. Do you know a person at a bus stop will open up to you faster than your best friend? Her peers and her friends and her group, they were helping her out for her mental illness. She needed her friends and all the people she would talk to, she needed that.

At first, I was giving [the t-shirts] away but the cost of shipping them to people was blowing up so now I just pray that everyone can get a shirt. I want everyone to remember her on her birthday. It’s still so unreal that I’m not gonna hear from her again. I'm not gonna see her again, like around the holidays, or my birthday [which] just passed. I would always get flowers from her. A card, you know. And her birthday’s coming up, so I won’t hear that "thanks, Mom" when I tell her happy birthday. So when I see them honoring her on like the Emmy Awards, I’m like wow, a few years ago she was on the red carpet at the Emmys and now they’re remembering her on a screen. I would have wanted to see her in a different light at the Emmys. Honoring her as a writer or director—her dream—but they’re not forgetting her, because she worked hard. She has a legacy. And she worked hard at that legacy. She had plans when she was gonna retire. So I don’t know, there was so much going on, so many mountains to get to that plan. So I don't know a lot that was going on with her. And no one does.

Kim: I’ve heard other people explain this the same way: It’s like an out-of-body experience. You’re not yourself, you’re not making the right decisions, and there’s a physical element to it as well. So just learning those feelings and those emotions, I’m definitely not equipped for that. And I’m still learning about that. A lot of us are just now being exposed to mental health in the way we’re now learning about it. I’ve had experience in my family, I’ve seen it, so I know what it is, but I’m not equipped to handle that. And I think that that’s where we have to say you can check on your strong friend, but you have to drag your strong friend in and how you have a professional check on your strong friend because you just don’t have the wherewithal. I don’t even know if some professionals do. So it really needs to become an all-hands-on-deck.

I wish that I would have not been so guarded in our conversation that day. I wish I would have been comfortable enough to call all of our mutual friends and say, "we have an issue that we need to address." But I wasn’t. I was protecting privacy. The same way I’m doing now. I don't want to say what we talked about it because it’s her business and it’s so private. But I wish that my first concern back then wasn’t protecting her privacy. Maybe we could have done more. Maybe if I would have been comfortable to call all of our mutual friends and say somebody needs to go to her house right now. You’re gonna do that for your friend, and you should do that. I know that calls were being made and they were talking about it. I respect the fact that he got on the plane. A lot of people want to jump in the middle of the hype of what’s going on. But he actually got on a plane. Maybe it wasn’t about her coming to my house. Maybe I should have gone to hers. Hindsight is 20/20. That comes with education. I’ll be the first to tell somebody when I don’t know something, and I think in that situation, we’re all still learning. We don’t know how to deal with that. So it is about educating each other. It’s not enough to just check on your strong friend. But there were a couple of text messages back and forth where I kind of checked on her. And one in particular had to do with a situation where she had expressed some things on Instagram. And so I reached out to her, sort of like a check-in. And we had a brief conversation. But because I was going through my own stuff and focused on myself, I didn’t have the capacity to be as nurturing as I had been or I was when I reconnected with her. But her tone with me was very regular Jas stuff. So I did not think twice about how much maybe she was hurting behind what people were telling me. "Did you see what she posted? What is that about?" And she deleted her Instagram. There was all of this stuff coming in to me, but I wasn’t in the right place. You can see when someone’s going through something online. I'll just pick up the phone and be like, you good?

I tend to shy away if I’m going through a personal situation. Like you won’t see me. If you see me posting about stuff, it’s probably because I’m in a really good place. I’ve seen a lot on social media with her where I can look at the messages and be like, “Hm, is she OK?” And there was a dark period that she went through. And then she deleted her Instagram. There were messages and things she talked about. About her relationship, about people who had photos with her. So that made me reach out. But when I reached out to her, maybe I wasn’t really on it the way I should have been. But the exchange seemed normal to me. And then I didn’t talk to her for a while after that. And then obviously when the pandemic hit, everyone’s calling all their friends. They’re checking like, “Where’s so-and-so. There was this feeling of, “Where’s Jas? I haven’t seen her” That’s what made me start looking for her. It took me a while to get in contact with her; her numbers were changed [and] she didn’t have an Instagram, which is how we all communicate these days. She wasn’t responding to any texts because the numbers had changed. So I started to kind of reach out to a couple of people. A friend of mine had even said, “Have you seen Jas?” “No, I’ve been thinking about her but I haven’t seen anything.” Someone told me that they saw her on Twitter. So I went to Twitter and I DM’d her. And three days later she called me from a number that I didn’t know on Facetime, and that’s how we spoke. And that was the last conversation we had. In our conversation, which was a couple of hours long, Jas confided in me and told me things that gave me the impression that she was not doing well and that she felt that she was alone in LA. And once I realized that she needed to be around people, she needed to be taken care of, I invited her to come with me. At the time my kids were spending a lot of time at their dad’s house. I had a lot of time. I was working on my own projects, but I was home all day. This was May, the pandemic was still [going on], everyone was just home. And I just felt like she could use that.

I asked her, "do you want to come stay with me?" And she responded pretty quickly that she did. So it was just me opening my house to someone who I felt like could use the company. And the reason why I’m very guarded with that conversation that I had with her that day, because she told me a lot of things that I wasn’t aware of.

Kaz: She would post some stuff that made me feel like she was really going through it. And that's the part that kind of really fucks with me, because a lot of times you don’t really realize how much people are really going through. It’s a little hard to talk about. It’s still a lot of unanswered questions. And the messed up part about when someone takes their life is you never get those answers.

Datwon: We didn’t talk a whole lot leading up to her passing, but I was reaching out. I think more than anything, why her passing hit me so hard was because I was reaching out, and when I wanted to reach out before I didn’t. You know how you think, “Oh, I have to hit such and such," and you just don’t do it. Not because of any type of issue or anything, but you always think you’ve got tomorrow. The biggest disagreement we’d have is if she liked an album and I didn’t. It might have been a Drake something, or it could have been a 'Ye.

Kaz: In the past year and change, we really didn’t speak as much. And from the time she was in New York, we spoke all the time. The first couple of years [that] she was in LA we spoke pretty frequently. But she would have moments where she would just fall back. And I wouldn’t take it personally because every time she’d pop back up, she’d say, “new movie out, just wrapped with Jim Carrey, new season of This Is Us. “ So I would take her falling back as, “Oh, she’s in work mode.” But when it comes to the success of This Is Us, I never really felt like she became a different person, but I could tell that she had to be. I could tell that it was a different world that she was taking part in. And that’s no easy feat… We hadn’t really spoken that much. And that kind of gets to me a little bit. It definitely hurts. You never want to feel like there’s something you could have done or said, or let you know how much you care about them. Every time we spoke, every time I saw her, it was same Jas. We barely would talk about work. We would just catch up. "How’s Charlie Murphy?"

Kim: We had a lot of personal conversations prior to that day, but that day it was different. I felt like she needed somebody who understood how delicate the situation was. So I told her to come stay with me, and she said she was gonna get a flight. The last words I said to her were call me back when you check the flights and tell me what day you’re coming. And then she went dark on me. I texted her the next morning like, "hey, what’s up with the flights?" She didn’t say anything. Then a couple days later, I text her again, she didn’t say anything. I think what I wasn’t aware of was just how much help that she needed. And not that I couldn’t help, but that I wasn’t equipped. And when you see those signs, you really need someone to come in on a professional level and help. The thought may have crossed my mind that “OK, there’s something not right here,” the severity of it that I wasn’t prepared for.

Datwon: She was definitely one of those strong-willed, opinionated individuals. She could turn you on and she could turn you off. If there was an issue, she would fall back for a little bit. We barely had those, because our relationship was really based on this mutual respect. And she was always open to just hearing my side of what I might think was right, wrong, or indifferent.

It is our culture to wait too late to give people their flowers. I think that’s one of the reasons we give people flowers when they die, because we didn’t give it to them when they were alive. But in her journey, just being in a friendship and in contact with her, that was the flowers. Because you actually have someone in your life that’s gonna make you smile, make you laugh, gonna make you question yourself, make you question your beliefs, might get you high—she loved her edibles and stuff. And was gonna make you feel like you could reach your highest self. And we got to see her being honored amongst the greats, man. That was amazing. Those that she wanted to see it from, she got to see it from. And then everybody else has to catch up.

Chris: Knowing what a strong powerful person she was is what makes me smile about her. She was so unwavering in her belief in her visions and what she was trying to do. And it was just really contagious. That energy, I loved talking to her. We would have these conversations about these projects or ideas we wanted to work on, and you look down when the call’s over and we’ve been on the phone for an hour and five minutes and it flies by. She had a very contagious energy. I hope the world gets a chance to know just how talented of a writer she was. I thought she was just an amazing writer who, I know she accomplished a lot, but I think she had a lot of really amazing stories in her that would have come out over the course of the next ten years. That’s what’s really sad to me. That the world’s not gonna get a chance to experience all of those.

Datwon: It hit me, hard man. It hit me way harder than even some family passing. Because she was so open with her home. Whenever I was out in LA, she would be like, “yo, did you eat you good? You straight? Aight." Or, "yo you gotta go to this spot. Meet me at this spot." She would link me up with people. I introduced her to people that she ended up being friends with out there. That's what you want when you get into this industry. People who are selfless. They care. They have some kind of humanity about themselves beyond just I gotta get mine. I gotta get on. That wasn’t the conversation. It was always about things and ideas, rather than people and situations. It was always about the bigger things.

She gave me so much confidence in me wanting to go into TV and film. She was like, “Yo Day, it’s a natural progression. You got this. Yo, let me help you with the idea." There’s a couple of things that I know I’ve gotta finish because she said it was dope. So I’m hoping I can honor her in that way by completing those things. Love to everything that she’s done. Everything that she’s created. All the different relationships and the people she affected. We had a memorial for her in New York. We all let balloons go for her on the same day. It was just beautiful to see so many people come together. We were right there in Central Park, all of us, just giving words on how amazing a person she was and is.

Kaz: I remember when I was not even super popping, she would let me and Low Key crash at her crib. If I wanted to save some bread instead of getting a hotel or something, I know she let Low stay over there a few times. I remember I stayed over there with them just to chill out. But I can’t really speak to changes personally because she went through a few things publicly that would make anybody change.

This past year all of us have kind of been hit differently, whether through the pandemic, personal loss. [Ed note: The day Kaz spoke to Complex was] Kobe’s birthday. I feel like that was a big tipping point just in terms of how much time we’ve got on this earth. When it comes to checking on your strong friends, one thing I’ve realized is, not only do you have to check on your strong friend, you’ve gotta be your own strong friend and make sure you’re good. Not just say that to make somebody else feel like they’re not a burden. I know what it’s like. People want to check on you. I’ve been through a lot of personal tragedy in the past couple years. And a lot of times you just say I’m good just to not feel like you’re being heavy on somebody. It’s definitely a lot. It’s a never-ending journey to becoming that strong friend. And as much as we can be there for people, as much as we should be there for people, sometimes you never know how far just a good you goes. I can’t tell you how many times I was going through it and I just get like a random call or text or DM, anything, “Yo, you good? Just checking on you bro?"

A lot of times you don’t even think you need (help) ‘til it happens, and everybody’s different. But at the same time, it’s really prevalent now more than ever, to do a lot of self-care. To do a lot of the work on your own. Because as much as you can want to be there for people, as much as you can want what’s best for them, you never really know the battles that people are fighting on their own that they can’t even bring themselves to speak about. I know people that can’t even express properly what’s going on in their life. It’s a lot to put on people.

Charity starts at home. And as much as you want to give to folks, as much as you want to be the strong friend, a lot of that work is done by yourself. And it is work. It doesn’t just happen. You don’t just wake up one day and you get a new car or a new job or you hit a lick or you get a girl or a boy and all your problems are magically gone. No matter what someone thinks a problem is in their life, the mental exercises to keep you on the right path never stops. You’re gonna have setbacks, you’re gonna fall off, you're gonna need a hand here and there. And that’s what you circle’s for. That’s what your people are for.

I wish I could just talk to her one more time. I wish I could just (sighs) fucking just make fun of her. I wish this was just like different, man. Like the cruelty of it all. When were in a pandemic. I’m lucky to have a fiancé that I love very much, that I spend a lot of my time with. And I know for a fact I probably wouldn’t be making it through this pandemic without her. By myself.

It’s one thing to check on your strong friends, but you’ve gotta make sure that you’re doing the work, too. A lot of times I read a lot about suicide lately and what people have gone through. A lot of times it’s like split-second decisions. Especially when someone decides to take their life, I don’t know if it’s long-thought-out. It could be a split-second decision that changes everything, that stops them, that keeps them hanging on another day.

That’s the messed up part about all of this. You just never know. You don’t know what could have been done. You don’t know what could have been said. There’s no answers. There’s no nothing. So all of this is kinda fucked up. But this whole last couple of months since Jas hasn’t been here has really made me realize how much we all need people. I always thought I was a loner. If I could tap in with you on Instagram or Twitter or a FaceTime here and there, I’m good, I know you’re good. But we need people. That's what separates us from the animals. We’re emotional beings. We need each other. It didn’t surprise me at all that Jas left this mark on people, because that’s who she was. She was one of those people that she left an impression on you, good or bad. Whenever you talked.

Jas is not a small woman. She has a presence about herself. She was like 5’10, not a small girl, and not a scared girl. She gon’ tell you what’s on her mind, if she thinks you’re full of shit, if you’re corny. But if she fucks with you, she fucks with you. That’s her. That same passion that she brings to her work and her writing, she brought to her friendships. And she brought to the relationships she brought.

She’s never gonna be forgotten. Her art’s gonna outlive her. It’s already outlived her. I see screenshots of Jas’ tweets everyday. From my friends to people I don’t even know, just fans of her work. We’ve got hours of video with her debating albums that are now our classics, that came out maybe 11, 12 years ago. Emmy Award-winning television shows. A lot of people's goal in life, especially if you’re an artist, is to create something that outlives you. The fact that we’re even sitting here and doing this story, Jas did that. I’m proud to call her a friend. I’m always thinking about her. I truly hope she found peace. I know she went through a lot. But if all that was done for her to eventually find real peace, she deserved that at the very least.

So it didn’t surprise me at all. Look at all the lives she’s touched. That’s the beautiful thing about writing; it’s non-discriminatory. I was taught that at a very young age, you can get anywhere in this world if you know how to work that pen. If you know how to take thoughts and if you can touch people's hearts and minds. You don’t even gotta hear my voice. But if you can read, comprehend and take things in, that stays with you. Knowing emotes, and knowing feelings and knowing everybody feels something. If you get people to feel something, you leave a lasting impact on them. She was an impactful person. Think of all the people she’s written for and worked with. Grammy-winning artists, Oscar winners, Emmy winners, hood niggas, legends. Who the fuck has connections to J. Prince and Jim Carrey? That’s a wide spectrum of people to touch. This Is Us, there’s not even appointment television anymore. The only real appointment television is sports and whatever’s on HBO on Sunday night. She made appointment television on network [television] like it was the '90s. Muotherfuckers were watching This Is Us, Live tweeting the shit, and talking about it, and it was the “you need a good cry?”

That can make you listen to a record you’ve known your entire life, can make you look at it in a different way. That’s a unique talent to be able to bring that out of peopl.e She’s talented, she was so amazing. I’m not saying that because we’re giving her flowers after you’re here. She knew she was amazing. She knew she was unique. You gotta have a set on youtube be like aight I’ma go do these movies now. I’m go to LA and make this shit work, and do it.

Mecca: I thought the (outpouring of love) was deserved. A lot of it made me sad. I thought it was really, really dope. I thought it was absolutely deserved, but a lot of it messed me up because you start thinking of what could have been. The weight of it all kind of all came down at the same time when I thought to myself, no what should have been, but what was definitely going to be. That part hurts. That part seriously hurts. Jas with children, Jas with her own production company. Jas writing for Kevin Hart and Eddie Murphy, then finding the next Kevin Hart and the next Eddie Murphy. And working with Dave Chappelle and becoming this thing. And then outside of the ambition, we lost such a beautiful person who could be such an absolute hardass. Who could be absolutely terrifying when she felt like it. But that was the trade-off for who she was. That’s what came with it.

I was happy, but bittersweet was the right word for me, watching that whole thing and the outpouring of people who witnessed what she was and realized what we lost. They blew it not having her as a voice for that. Whoever’s in charge of picking out the voices for certain movies, you blew it. You missed it. You had one. That woman would have put electricity in whatever you were doing. Some of these people I see being pushed to the forefront of this that and the third, If I had to pick a captain of the team, y’all blew it. Because the leader was over there… You missed all four aces by skipping over Jas. Y’all blew it. I miss my friend.

Jean: The goal is to put check-in in everyone’s conversation. Just making it a part of everyone being advocates for mental health. Talking about it on social media. Just check in on that person, in your conversation, actually being a listener. Mental health has a way of disguising itself. And it’s kind of like you have to be less selfish of yourself. You know you think people are doing OK when they're not doing OK, and sometimes people will actually tell you they're not doing OK. But you don’t hear that. You don’t hear what they’re saying. They’re saying I’m not OK. So check-in is just reminding you to check-in on people you haven't heard from in a while. Especially now during this covid. People have been sheltering. Some of them are still sheltering. And it doesn't take a lot to pick up the phone and send an email or a text. Take ZOOM, Facetime, anything. Just check-in on your friends, the strong ones especially. The one that’s always checking on everybody else. So that’s what the check-in is. And that’s what the shirts are. Just saying, I'm checking in. I have people checking in on me all the time. I check in on people that have checked in on me, and in their conversation I heard, they weren't doing too good. So now I'm checking in on them. So it’s just being a listener. Being an advocate for mental health. Just knowing that people are going through things. It may not be that they will seek professional help. Maybe they just need to have a conversation. Maybe they just need to talk. So that’s what check-in is. To keep people talking about it. And yesterday was worldwide mental health day. So hopefully next year check-in will be better known. And I’m gonna work on a website for check in and work on more resources for people to reach out to.

Jamal: There was one (celebration) in LA and one in New York. There was also someone who let balloons go in Paris, which was one of her favorite cities. Kim and Nakia spearheaded it, period. Kim reached out to me like, "let it be known, this is what they're doing." And said they’re thinking about an LA one also. I was honored to and considered it to be a blessing to be able to take the reins and be a part of making sure that it happened out here. So I found a park, put the word out, people gathered and it was nice to have two of the spots that she called home, and so many of the people who made each of them home, be a part of honoring her in that way. And to send her home from home meant a lot. Taking a look at the outpouring of sympathy and seeing the way that people responded. Doing what I thought would be cathartic in the moment, but ended up feeling like an absolute gut punch and searching her name, clicking on that JasFly hashtag. It took the breath out of me. Because it made it even more real. But then to see the outpouring and people who wanted to show up. My number is on the flier, so I had people reach out and text like, “Hey I just wanted to know, can I come by?" It was thought about being made private, but we realized the reach and the impact of her work and the enormity of what it came to be is unavoidable. So it’s not something we could keep to ourselves, nor something we wanted to keep to ourselves. Surprising, yes. But also expected. This is what she worked for. This is what she believed at every single turn. And there is not a moment where it doesn’t feel devastating. Or it’s not wrapped in a significant amount of disbelief.

When the BET Awards happened, I saw it on the timeline first. And that took the air out the room. I cried. The In Memoriam kind of cements it right? We process and deal in those moments but you lose icons and we lose stars and we lose people who are part of this collective existence and understanding, and we give it that moment to grieve, to understand, but we keep going. And it’s been something that’s been surrounding since the day I got the news. But that was that additional stamp, so that was devastating. But then to watch it on TV and to see her picture up there. I smiled. And actually admittedly laughed a little bit. Because for all that she believed, all that she fought, all that she worked, I’m hard-pressed to imagine she could have dreamed that reach or dreamed that impact. It’s hard to imagine she could have dreamed it any better than it was. For all the times we’ve watched awards shows, to know how surreal the moments were when we were on reality shows. To (now) see that all the eyes were on her, and as exceptional a writer as she is, I don’t know that she could have written it any better than how that recognition came to be. And it was one in a life of Cinderella moments. Not in the way that we wanted it, but it was in a moment of full reverence and full recognition. And you gotta cheer for your people, man.

I’ve been re-living these stories in the recent weeks and just thinking about the moments and just watching clips and doing all of the stuff that feels straight out of an R&B video, but there is some element of therapy to it.