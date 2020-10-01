Being the boss that she is, Issa Rae has just officially launched her new production company, Hoorae, which is set to consolidate all of her entertainment and production ventures for feature films, television, and digital content.

Variety confirmed that Rae has shifted her Issa Rae Productions to the newly formed Hoorae, which will include HBO’s Insecure and A Black Lady Sketch Show. The company is also slated to have Tre Cnt and the Seen & Heard docuseries for HBO, as well as Rap S— for HBO Max, Perfect Strangers for Spyglass, Ghost in the Machine for Netflix, and the new Sinkhole with Monkeypaw and Universal.

Based on Leyna Krow’s short story about a mysterious sinkhole, the show was initially announced in July with Rae as the potential star, and she will now be starring and producing the feature alongside Jordan Peele.

Rae also made executive Sara Rastogi the senior vice president of development, and she will be reporting directly to the president of Hoorae film and TV, Montrel McKay. Rastogi was previously at Dreamworks Studios, 20th Century Fox, and Columbia Pictures before making her latest stop at Hoorae.

“Working with Issa, Montrel and the whole team has been refreshing and rewarding,” Rastogi said in a statement. “Issa invests in people and has cultivated an empowering company culture that allows us to take big risks, challenge ourselves, and industry norms. I am excited to continue growing with the company, in short Hoorae!”