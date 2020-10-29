Giannis Antetokounmpo's incredible life story is getting the film treatment.

Walt Disney Studios announced Wednesday the development of a live-action film called Greek Freak, based on the Milwaukee Bucks star and his family. According to Deadline, the movie will chronicle the Antetokounmpo's journey from undocumented immigrants living in Greece to finding success in the sports realm.

At just the age of 18, Antetokounmpo became one of the youngest players to enter the NBA, after the Bucks selected him with 15th pick in 2013. Since then, the defensive player has established himself as one of the league's biggest stars, having secured a slew of accolades, including NBA Defensive Player of the Year (2020) as well as two MVP awards.

Antetokounmpo confirmed the film in a couple of tweets Wednesday, informing his followers that the casting search was underway.

Greek Freak will be helmed by Nigerian director/writer/actor Akin Omotoso. There's no word on when it's expected to premiere, but Deadline reports it's set for Disney+.