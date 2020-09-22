Microsoft made its upcoming console Xbox Series X and its digital counterpart Xbox Series S available for pre-order today.

Let's check in and see how that's going.

Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, GameStop, and Microsoft's own store have all encountered issues, due to what Xbox Live director of programming Larry Hryb attributes to high demand.

During times like these, there are also those people who weathered the storm and luckily secured a preorder.

The Xbox Series X and S will be released on Nov. 10.