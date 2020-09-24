Deadline has learned that Amazon is looking to fast track development on a spinoff of The Boys in light of the immense continued success of the original series.

Even though a spinoff written by The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg has reportedly been in the works for quite some time, Amazon wants to strike while the iron's hot. Season 2 of The Boys became the most-watched global launch of an Amazon Original series ever, besting the viewership mark set by the show's first season. Amazon announced The Boys was being renewed for a third season, months before its Season 2 premiere.

The spinoff, Deadline writes, will explore "the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities." Said "Supes" will be attending the only college in America, run by Vought International, for people with such abilities.

The news has drawn mixed reactions, with some vowing to watch anything from this universe, while others are cautiously optimistic about the concept.

Season 2 of The Boys will conclude on October 9 on Amazon Prime Video with new episodes coming out on Fridays.