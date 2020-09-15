Fresh off the release of a slew of new production stills perfect for crafting into iPhone wallpapers, Disney+ came through on Tuesday with a new trailer for the impending second season of The Mandalorian.

Catch the Season 2 trailer, which indeed features the Child (a.k.a. Baby Yoda), up top.

Just last month, the prolific Giancarlo Esposito—who plays Moff Gideon in the new episodes—was asked by Collider if it gets "any better than" having lightsaber training become part of one's job.

"You know, it doesn't," Esposito, who also recently appeared on the Watch Less podcast, said. "First, I have to get beyond the excitement of being in such an iconic piece of material. Star Wars is iconic. And would I have liked to have been in a Star Wars movie, as opposed to The Mandalorian television show? I think I've made the significantly correct choice."

Explaining that stance further, the Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul alum said what first drew him to the cinematic worlds of George Lucas and company was the "mythological aspect" of the storytelling.

The Mandalorian returns Oct. 30 via the Disney+ subscription service with returning stars Pedro Pascal, Carl Weathers, and Gina Carano, and a supporting cast that also includes Rosario Dawson, Temuera Morrison, Michael Biehn, and more.

