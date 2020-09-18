Fast Times at Ridgemont High, the 1982 subplot-stacked classic penned by Cameron Crowe and helmed by Amy Heckerling, was revived on Thursday night by way of a live reading featuring a guy who most certainly should have bagged an Oscar for Honey Boy: Shia LaBeouf.

LaBeouf was aboard the COVID-19 relief benefit in the role of Jeff Spicoli, the stoner archetype played by Sean Penn in the original movie. While a litany of headlines have focused on the low-hanging fruit of exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt taking part in the livestream, the real takeaway here is that no one does scene-stealing quite like LaBeouf.

The performance saw the always-dedicated LaBeouf incorporating the use of fittingly neon-tinged glasses, a believably stoned manner of speaking, and a marijuana-based item that certainly appeared to not be a mere prop. LaBeouf's take on Spicoli was joined in the hour-long benefit special by Morgan Freeman, Ray Liotta, Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, the aforementioned Pitt, the also-aforementioned Aniston, and more.

The well-worth-your-time livestream was conducted in support of CORE’s coronavirus relief efforts, which are aimed at the protection of vulnerable communities, as well as the Reform Alliance. Donations up to $25,000 were matched by sponsor SnackPop. If a Spicoli 2020 T-shirt is of interest, you can buy one of those here. Each tee purchase will help CORE provide free COVID-19 testing.

And as we head into another quarantine weekend, there's no better way to shake off the week's responsibilities than with a celebration of LaBeouf's performance:

Related Stories

Shia LaBeouf Fans Are Loving the Extensive Ink He Got for 'Tax Collector' Role
Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Drops Out of Olivia Wilde's 'Don't Worry, Darling' Thriller, Replaced by Harry Styles
Shia LaBeouf Wrote a Movie Based on Kevin Abstract's Life
NewsVideos