Comcast, Roku, and NBCUniversal have just finalized a deal to have their streaming service, Peacock, available on Roku.

This news comes after Comcast and Roku got into a dispute over the ownership of several NBCUniversal apps which included 11 network apps, 12 NBC-owned stationed apps, and 23 Telemundo apps. Now, the Roku will be carrying Peacock while other services like the Amazon Fire TV devices will not.

“We are pleased Roku recognizes the value in making NBCUniversal’s incredible family of apps and programming, including Peacock, available to all of their users across the country," NBCUniversal said in a statement. "More than 15 million people signed up for Peacock since its national launch in July and we are thrilled millions more will now be able to access and enjoy Peacock along with other NBCUniversal apps on their favorite Roku devices. Roku’s incredible reach will not only help us ensure Peacock is available to our fans wherever they consume video but continue to expand NBCUniversal’s unrivaled digital presence across platforms.”

Comcast and Roku were at ends with each other for months to come to an agreement. The Verge highlighted that one of the main points of contention in the negotiation process was regarding the ad inventory, referring to the percentage of ads Roku takes control over once they’re served on its platform. Roku says that Comcast controls a majority of their ad inventory at 70 percent, while they only control the remaining 30. This was one of the main reasons why a deal could not be reached sooner, because neither party could find a fair split of that inventory to be fair.