Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have welcomed their baby girl.

Malik shared a black and white photo of him holding his daughter’s hand on Wednesday. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” he wrote on Twitter. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Hadid also posted a black and white image to Instagram, writing, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

The model previously showed off her growing baby bump on Instagram, captioning the photo with “33 weeks.”

News broke of Hadid’s pregnancy back in April, though at that point, she was only dropping hints. During her 25th birthday party, she had big balloons that sported pink and blue ribbons. She also suggested that she couldn’t drink alcohol. Hadid later officially revealed her pregnancy during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.