Chris Evans spoke with Tamron Hall on her daytime talk show Tuesday about the private photo he accidentally shared from his camera roll on his Stories Saturday.

"Something happened this weekend?," Evans jokingly asked, continuing, "It was an interesting weekend, full of lessons learned, a lot of teachable moments. It's embarrassing, but you gotta roll with the punches."

Cool, cool, Evans appears to be taking the moment in stride, can someone ask him for the backstory on another image that people seem to be overlooking?

On Monday, Evans made reference to the leaked photo in a tweet where implored people to vote on Nov. 3, in which he told Hall was his way of "turning a frown upside-down."

Evans also expressed his appreciation for those close to him who showed their support in light of his gaffe. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo made the astute point that in comparison to Donald Trump, his mistake seems, um, miniscule.