According to The Hollywood Reporter a new Black-ish spin-off, this time focusing on the senior-most Johnsons, is in development at ABC. For those keeping count, this would mark the fourth installment of the franchise, after Grown-ish, Mixed-ish, and the original series.

As one can perhaps tell from the intro sentence or lead image, the new show would center around Earl "Pops" Johnson (Laurence Fishburne) and Ruby Johnson (Jenifer Lewis).

The concept is that the two would be giving love another chance. THR writes that the couple will "move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles" and it's there that they'll "meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple again."

Black-ish's creator, Kenya Barris, will work as a writer and executive producer for the new series. Other credits will see Fishburne as executive producer, via the Cinema Gypsy Banner, and Lewis also serving as a producer.

Fishburne has been serving in that same role for Black-ish since it debuted in 2014. His character, the father of main character Dre (Anthony Anderson) has been in more than 60 of the series' 141 episodes at this point. As for Lewis, she was promoted from a recurring character to a series regular beginning in season two.

As mentioned above, taking in the storylines for the entire family is starting to require a real commitment. Season 7 of Black-ish is set to start airing again on ABC on October 4. Mixed-ish, which follows Tracee Ellis Ross' character (Rainbow) as a child also can be found on ABC. And Freeform airs Grown-ish, with that spin-off centering around the character played by Yara Shahidi (Zoey) as she heads to college.