Aldis Hodge is the latest addition to New Line's take on DC Comic's antihero, Black Adam.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Hodge will play the role of Hawkman in the live-action film. Hodge will appear in the film alongside Dwayne Johnson, who will take on the starring role, and Noah Centineo, who is set to portray Atom Smasher.

The Black Adam storyline is centered around a character that was developed as Shazam's arch-nemesis. He has since morphed into an antihero who was part of the Justice Society of America—a multigenerational group that preceded the Justice League. Hawkman is a member of the Justice Society of America whose hawk-like powers derive from Ancient Egypt.

Along with Black Adam, Hawkman, and Atom Smasher, Doctor Fate and Cyclone will appear in the film but have yet to be cast. Jaume Collet-Serra will direct the movie and Beau Flynn is producing the movie through FlynnPictureCo. The company's Scott Sheldon will serve as the executive producer. Also, Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will handle production via their Seven Bucks Productions company.

Black Adam is set to start production in the late winter or spring of 2021. This continues Hodge's hot streak as he's also starring in Regina King’s historical drama, One Night in Miami, which is generating Academy Award attention. He also co-starred in The Invisible Man with Elisabeth Moss.