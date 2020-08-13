Comedy Central's South Side and The Other Two will be heading to HBO Max for new seasons next year, Variety reports.

As announced by HBO Max and Comedy Central on Thursday, the two underrated shows will be getting their second seasons as Max Original series. Both shows received positive reviews from critics and audiences, but haven't done much in terms of ratings. By moving to a streaming platform, the comedies could be more widely seen. They will also be joined by Awkawfina is Nora from Queens, of which the first season is available to stream now, with the second season to come to the service after it airs on Comedy Central next summer.

"These ground-breaking and hilarious programs are cultural touchstones and we are excited about the diverse group of comedic voices they will bring to HBO Max," said Warner Media's EVP of Content Acquisitions, Michael Quigley. "We know our audiences will want to watch again and again. We are strategically thinking of the fans first, and adding these exceptional series to our portfolio allows us to introduce these standout comedies to new viewers on HBO Max."

Both The Other Two and South Side premiered last year, and were renewed for second seasons prior to the announcement they would head to HBO Max. “Comedy Central Productions’ deal with HBO Max is emblematic of our studio production strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively working with third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms,” added Keyes Hill-Edgar of ViacomCBS Entertainment. “As we shift our strategy and double down on adult animation, topical shows and scripted movies - we are excited to supercharge our studio sales business and continue these great series with HBO Max."