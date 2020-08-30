Christopher Nolan’s Tenet saw its international opening this weekend, and despite an ongoing global health crisis, it still managed to earn a $53 million debut.

The sci-fi epic landed in 41 overseas markets this weekend, with the film grossing the most in the U.K. at $7.1 million, Variety reports. It also did considerably well in France ($6.7 million), Korea ($5.1 million), and Germany ($4.2 million). Now, the Warner Bros. title is set to launch in the U.S., Russia, and China.

“We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased,” Toby Emmerich, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman, said. “Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see ‘Tenet.'”

Starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, the action spy film was initially supposed to premiere in July but was delayed several times due to COVID-19. As the pandemic endured, Tenet was seen as the film that would resume movie-going after cinemas shuttered. Now, given its international success, Tenet has become a positive indication of the feasibility of the film business during the virus.

Emmerich also showed his gratitude to the cinema operators that have made its theaters safe for audiences. Big chains like AMC and Regal have enforced face mask requirements and socially distanced seating and implemented new cleaning measures.

Though theaters have been restricted, Tenet still managed to land some new records for Nolan. In nine countries, including Holland, Ukraine, and Hungary, it secured the biggest debut of his career. In Saudi Arabia, the film achieved the largest opening for a Hollywood film, grossing $1.47 million from 131 venues.